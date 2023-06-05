LIVE BLOG: Future of Charlotte’s Eastland site, new proposal submitted

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte is hearing recommendations from staff regarding proposed developments at the property where the former Eastland Mall was located. The mall closed in 2010 and since then residents have waited to see what would replace it --- they’re still waiting.

Several proposals for the site’s redevelopment have been submitted to the city and on Monday, city staff is reviewing the proposals including a late addition submitted on Friday.

WBTV’s Investigative Reporter David Hodges is following along with the meeting and has live updates on the proposals --- and what direction staff is leaning.

Live updates from David Hodges are listed from newest to oldest.

Councilmember Marjorie Molina makes a motion to move forward with staff’s recommendation. Approved. Eastland takes a step forward. pic.twitter.com/oHHcaVpzF2 — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) June 5, 2023

TONIGHT @ 6 on @WBTV_News watch my story about the Eastland project delay and concerns. What does today's news mean moving forward. pic.twitter.com/IuG2k8jqtH — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) June 5, 2023

Councilmember Ajmera: I felt the urgency was lacking.



Says now she has more confidence in the direction the project is moving. — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) June 5, 2023

Councilmembers Watlington and Graham say they're ready to make a decision and move forward on a public-private partnership for one of the sports/enterinment projects. The stall has been real. — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) June 5, 2023

D5/East Charlotte Councilmember Marjorie Molina says she wants to see more overlap with the proposed projects and community surveys showing what residents want for the space. — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) June 5, 2023

Next step is a June community meeting to guage what the people want.



July they want to refine proposals and determine the frontrunner. — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) June 5, 2023

The two projects Charlotte staff recommends pursuing at Eastland.

- QC @ Eastland Yards

- Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex



- Staff recommends terminating Carolina Serves proposal. pic.twitter.com/Z2VCMDkuwy — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) June 5, 2023

The three projects currently on the table for Eastland. The Indoor Complex is proposed by Synergy Sports. pic.twitter.com/hbtUNd30ra — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) June 5, 2023

Total project cost estimated at $68 million. $28 million of public funding. pic.twitter.com/HqR6hi5VbF — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) June 5, 2023

NEW: A proposal was just submitted Friday for another project.



Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex

- 10 basketball courts

- Family entertainment area

- 40 pickleball courts

- Two soccer pitches pic.twitter.com/oFgyQFfFV5 — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) June 5, 2023

EASTLAND UPDATE: Charlotte staffers are prepared to recommend multiple projects to consider as the economic driver on the east side of the property.



Their preferred projects to be revealed in moments at the Economic Development Committee. — David Hodges (@hodgesreporting) June 5, 2023

