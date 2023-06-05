PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

LIVE BLOG: Future of Charlotte’s Eastland site, new proposal submitted

City staff is recommending two proposals for the redevelopment of the former site of Eastland Mall, which closed in 2010
Community members are anxious to find out what will fill the eastern void of the Eastland Yards project.
By David Hodges
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Charlotte is hearing recommendations from staff regarding proposed developments at the property where the former Eastland Mall was located. The mall closed in 2010 and since then residents have waited to see what would replace it --- they’re still waiting.

Several proposals for the site’s redevelopment have been submitted to the city and on Monday, city staff is reviewing the proposals including a late addition submitted on Friday.

WBTV’s Investigative Reporter David Hodges is following along with the meeting and has live updates on the proposals --- and what direction staff is leaning.

Related: Eastland Mall redevelopment proposals include aquatic center, Target, and racquet sports district

Live updates from David Hodges are listed from newest to oldest.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain
Rico Williams
CMPD: Suspect in custody after 1-year-old punched in face in South End
Look for the storms to fire up along, and just east of, the mountains and drift through the...
One or two severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening
The fire started around 3 a.m. near 8000 Tremaine Court, according to the Charlotte Fire...
Firefighter injured during two-alarm fire in east Charlotte

Latest News

Three people were living in this tarp set up in the woods off Jake Alexander Boulevard near Old...
City of Salisbury and police working to clear out homeless camps
After a standout career at North Carolina, Peppers was drafted 2nd overall by the Panthers,...
Two former Carolina Panthers nominated for College Football Hall of Fame
James Salerno was released from jail over the weekend after bond was set earlier this year on a...
Man charged in brutal 2020 killing of Charlotte woman bonds out of jail
Walk held in memory of Charlotte bride killed in reported DUI crash after wedding reception