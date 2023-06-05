Huntersville staff recommends denying request for Lagoona Bay project

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Huntersville staff are recommending that town leaders deny the rezoning request for a massive development known as the Lagoona Bay Beach Club.

This is according to a staff report released ahead of Monday night’s meeting, where Huntersville residents will get their chance to tell town commissioners what they think of the plan.

The proposed project would sit east of Interstate 77, partially along Sam Furr Road.

The developer, Jake Palillo, envisions an $800 million mixed-use community spanning 270 acres. It would include a 200-room luxury hotel and conference center, 250 custom single-family homes, luxury apartments, townhomes and condos.

At the center of everything would be a private Lagoona Bay Club with a 10-acre freshwater lagoon.

Palillo says it’s perfect for the growing area and offers upscale living for families. Those who live near there are concerned about traffic.

Documents from city staff list it as one of the reasons they’re recommending against the rezoning. They say the plan isn’t consistent with either the 2040 Community Plan or the N.C. 73 Corridor Plan because of the density.

There is a laundry list of other reasons including infrastructure, trees and parking issues.

The planning board is scheduled to review the plans later this month, while the public hearing is Monday at 6 p.m.

