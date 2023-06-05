PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Huntersville staff recommends denying request for Lagoona Bay project

The proposed project would sit east of Interstate 77, partially along Sam Furr Road.
At the center of everything would be a private Lagoona Bay Club with a 10-acre freshwater lagoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – Huntersville staff are recommending that town leaders deny the rezoning request for a massive development known as the Lagoona Bay Beach Club.

This is according to a staff report released ahead of Monday night’s meeting, where Huntersville residents will get their chance to tell town commissioners what they think of the plan.

The proposed project would sit east of Interstate 77, partially along Sam Furr Road.

The developer, Jake Palillo, envisions an $800 million mixed-use community spanning 270 acres. It would include a 200-room luxury hotel and conference center, 250 custom single-family homes, luxury apartments, townhomes and condos.

At the center of everything would be a private Lagoona Bay Club with a 10-acre freshwater lagoon.

Related: Developer holds meeting to discuss proposed Lagoona Bay project in Huntersville

Palillo says it’s perfect for the growing area and offers upscale living for families. Those who live near there are concerned about traffic.

Documents from city staff list it as one of the reasons they’re recommending against the rezoning. They say the plan isn’t consistent with either the 2040 Community Plan or the N.C. 73 Corridor Plan because of the density.

There is a laundry list of other reasons including infrastructure, trees and parking issues.

The planning board is scheduled to review the plans later this month, while the public hearing is Monday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain
Rico Williams
CMPD: Suspect in custody after 1-year-old punched in face in South End
The fire started around 3 a.m. near 8000 Tremaine Court, according to the Charlotte Fire...
Firefighter injured during two-alarm fire in east Charlotte
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Deputies: NC Baptist church site of drug bust; pastor, son charged

Latest News

The significance of this tract is that it is surrounded by US Forest Service Land, and a...
Three Rivers Land Trust Wolf Den Connector ribbon cutting held recently
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College held its 17th annual Student Leadership Awards Banquet...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College honors students at annual Student Leadership Awards banquet
The sign proclaims a "new day" for Knox and says that the school will be closing for the...
Prep work begins today to create new K-8 school in Rowan County
There will be changes to some Charlotte Area Transit System bus routes starting on Monday, June...
Changes to some Charlotte Area Transit System routes start June 5