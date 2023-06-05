PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hundreds of millions of dollars designated to eliminate dangerous rail crossings

Federal grants will fund dozens of projects in 32 states
For the first time the federal government is allocating grant money to specifically address blocked crossings and eliminate the danger.
By Joce Sterman
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (InvestigateTV) — Around the nation, stalled trains cut off communities, block emergency responders and force children to climb over and under trains just to get to school. Now for the first time the federal government is allocating grant money to specifically address blocked crossings and eliminate the danger.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Monday it is awarding $570 million to projects across the country as part of the Railroad Crossing Elimination grant program. The money, which is being given to more than 60 projects in 32 states, will be used to improve safety and create ways to get around railroad tracks.

An InvestigateTV and ProPublica investigation found tens of thousands of blocked crossing complaints filed with the Federal Railroad Administration dating back to 2019. Those blockages have resulted in deaths, injuries and emergency response delays nationwide, the investigation found.

When crossings are blocked and there's no way around, kids risk their lives to get to school by crawling through trains that could start at any moment.

Additionally, there were more than 2,000 highway-rail crossing collisions last year, according to the DOT. This funding, the first round of a five-year $3 billion package included in the Biden Administration’s infrastructure law, is designed to eliminate the possibility of those collisions and other problems.

“We’re making sure infrastructure dollars, hard dollars, are going into the physical improvements that will make some of these preventable collisions, accidents and delays a thing of the past,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in an interview with InvestigateTV.

The federal money will address more than 400 at-grade crossings where pedestrians or vehicles encounter trains — just a fraction of the more than 200,000 that exist nationwide. Buttigieg said he considers the work an important first step.

“The important thing is to make sure they are safer, to get rid of the ones that are just unsustainable or unacceptable and to make sure the rest of them work better. We are doing that with existing funding,” Buttigieg said. “But it’s certainly going to be important, at the same time, to keep pushing on inspections, to keep pushing on enforcement, to keep holding these railroad companies accountable.”

The city of Houston is among the largest grant recipients. The city will receive $37 million to eliminate seven crossings where hundreds of blockages were reported last year. So is Alabama — it will receive $41 million for a bridge construction project near Mobile.

The city of Hammond, Indiana, which was highlighted in the original InvestigateTV and ProPublica report, was awarded $7 million for an overpass project that will deal with two of the area’s problematic crossings.

However, residents say that project will not provide solutions for a crossing near three city schools that is routinely blocked, forcing children to climb under and over stopped trains to get to class.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain
Rico Williams
CMPD: Suspect in custody after 1-year-old punched in face in South End
Look for the storms to fire up along, and just east of, the mountains and drift through the...
One or two severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening
The fire started around 3 a.m. near 8000 Tremaine Court, according to the Charlotte Fire...
Firefighter injured during two-alarm fire in east Charlotte

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
It will take days to collect debris from plane that flew over Washington, crashed in rural Virginia
Based on evidence gathered throughout the investigation, police said they believe this was a...
Teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old, police say
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence