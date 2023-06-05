PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Hot temperatures, potentially unhealthy air quality in Tuesday’s forecast

Highs Tuesday will reach near 90 degrees.
Clouds have kept temperatures in the low to mid 70s to start out the work week, but clearing in our far western counties will allow an isolated strong to severe
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hazy, warm Tuesday is ahead before scattered showers return midweek.

  • Tuesday: Code Orange Air Quality Alert, Charlotte Metro.
  • Wednesday: Scattered showers, few storms.
  • End of Week/Start of Weekend: Dry and seasonable.

Overnight, temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s for most locations before lifting back into the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon. Although an isolated shower or storm is possible, most of the area will stay dry.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for the Charlotte Metro and mountain ridgetops due...
A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for the Charlotte Metro and mountain ridgetops due to a fire in Virginia.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

The sky could be hazy, though, as we track wildfire smoke filtering overhead out of the north... A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for the Charlotte Metro and mountain ridgetops as a result!

Smoky skies will likely linger into the middle of the week.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and an isolated storm or two our way on Wednesday, before high pressure ushers in a dry end to the work week. Anticipate temperatures in the mid 80s Wednesday, but only the upper 70s/near 80 degrees behind the front on Thursday.

With high pressure in control as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend, Friday and Saturday will be seasonable and dry.

Shower and storm chances climb again at the tail end of the seven-day forecast. Stay tuned for updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain
Look for the storms to fire up along, and just east of, the mountains and drift through the...
One or two severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening
Rico Williams
CMPD: Suspect in custody after 1-year-old punched in face in South End
The fire started around 3 a.m. near 8000 Tremaine Court, according to the Charlotte Fire...
Firefighter injured during two-alarm fire in east Charlotte

Latest News

Isolated strong-severe storms are possible tonight before Tuesday turns hazy and warm
.
Possible late afternoon storms with a potential for severe weather
Possible late afternoon storms with a potential for severe weather
Look for the storms to fire up along, and just east of, the mountains and drift through the...
One or two severe storms possible Monday afternoon, evening