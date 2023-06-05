Hot temperatures, potentially unhealthy air quality in Tuesday’s forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hazy, warm Tuesday is ahead before scattered showers return midweek.

Tuesday: Code Orange Air Quality Alert, Charlotte Metro.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, few storms.

End of Week/Start of Weekend: Dry and seasonable.

Overnight, temperatures will drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s for most locations before lifting back into the mid to upper 80s by Tuesday afternoon. Although an isolated shower or storm is possible, most of the area will stay dry.

A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for the Charlotte Metro and mountain ridgetops due to a fire in Virginia. (WBTV First Alert Weather)

The sky could be hazy, though, as we track wildfire smoke filtering overhead out of the north... A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for the Charlotte Metro and mountain ridgetops as a result!

Smoky skies will likely linger into the middle of the week.

A cold front will bring scattered showers and an isolated storm or two our way on Wednesday, before high pressure ushers in a dry end to the work week. Anticipate temperatures in the mid 80s Wednesday, but only the upper 70s/near 80 degrees behind the front on Thursday.

With high pressure in control as we wrap up the work week and head into the weekend, Friday and Saturday will be seasonable and dry.

Shower and storm chances climb again at the tail end of the seven-day forecast. Stay tuned for updates!

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.