PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Gas prices in Charlotte see slight increase this past week

Nationally, the average price of gas has decreased by 3.9 cents a gallon in the last week and now is $3.51
Gas prices in Charlotte saw a slight increase.
Gas prices in Charlotte saw a slight increase.(Source: MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In the last week, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Queen City went up 1.4 cents to $3.34 a gallon, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of over 660 stations in the area.

In comparison to a month ago, gas prices in Charlotte have also gone up by 5.6 cents per gallon. However, this current mark is 116.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, analysts said.

As per GasBuddy, Charlotte’s cheapest station was priced at $3.05 a gallon while the most expensive was $3.49 a gallon – a difference of 44 cents per gallon.

Charlotte’s cheapest gas stations can be found here.

Gas prices in Charlotte stand at $3.34 a gallon, up 6.1 cents from last week’s $3.28, according to Gas Buddy.

On a national scale, the average price of gas has decreased by 3.9 cents a gallon in the last week and now is $3.51. From a month ago, the U.S. has seen 1.7 cents less per gallon and 134.5 cents less than this week in 2022.

“While the national average drifted lower last week as oil prices cooled off, the drop may be temporary. OPEC+ agreed Sunday to additional production cuts, while Saudi Arabia is going above and beyond and cutting July production. As a result, oil prices are likely to see upward pressure as global supplies, which have remained tight, promise to become even tighter as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Last time OPEC+ agreed to cut production, it led to a temporary rally in the price of oil, but as global oil demand hasn’t been as strong as expected, the cut failed to hold oil prices up. OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia are likely hoping that the rise in oil prices will stick longer this time, as the Saudi economy relies on oil prices north of $81 per barrel. It’s likely that as a result of the production cut, oil prices could rally this week, pushing gasoline prices higher as early as mid-week. How long any rise in gas prices lasts is up in the air, but I do not yet believe motorists need to be worried. Any rise in average prices should be fairly small, and we’re still extremely unlikely to make a run at record prices anytime soon.”

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain
Rico Williams
CMPD: Suspect in custody after 1-year-old punched in face in South End
The fire started around 3 a.m. near 8000 Tremaine Court, according to the Charlotte Fire...
Firefighter injured during two-alarm fire in east Charlotte
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Deputies: NC Baptist church site of drug bust; pastor, son charged

Latest News

The Rotary Express and the Carousel are also open 7 days a week.
Village Park Rotary Express, Carousel & Splash Pad summer hours announced in Kannapolis
The significance of this tract is that it is surrounded by US Forest Service Land, and a...
Three Rivers Land Trust Wolf Den Connector ribbon cutting held recently
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College held its 17th annual Student Leadership Awards Banquet...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College honors students at annual Student Leadership Awards banquet
The sign proclaims a "new day" for Knox and says that the school will be closing for the...
Prep work begins today to create new K-8 school in Rowan County