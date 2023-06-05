PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Driver charged for the death of teen killed while skateboarding

Police said the 18-year-old victim died at the scene on Davie Avenue in April
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 67-year-old driver faces charges after allegedly hitting an 18-year-old in Statesville two months ago. According to the Statesville Police Department, the collision happened on Davie Avenue near Ramsey Court around 6:10 a.m.

“Officers identified the driver as Shirley Jean Lyalls, 67 of Statesville, and the pedestrian as Billy Jude McAlpin, 18 also of Statesville. Life-saving efforts were attempted on McAlpin, but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene of the accident,” according to the Statesville Police Department.

Police said McAlpin was riding his skateboard on the road when Lyalls hit him from behind in a Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

“After concluding the investigation and conferring with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, charges were filed on June 2, 2023, against Shirley Jean Lyalls for one count of Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Reduce Speed,” according to police.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

