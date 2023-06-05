Driver charged for the death of teen killed while skateboarding

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 67-year-old driver faces charges after allegedly hitting an 18-year-old in Statesville two months ago. According to the Statesville Police Department, the collision happened on Davie Avenue near Ramsey Court around 6:10 a.m.

“Officers identified the driver as Shirley Jean Lyalls, 67 of Statesville, and the pedestrian as Billy Jude McAlpin, 18 also of Statesville. Life-saving efforts were attempted on McAlpin, but he succumbed to his injuries on the scene of the accident,” according to the Statesville Police Department.

Police said McAlpin was riding his skateboard on the road when Lyalls hit him from behind in a Dodge Dakota pickup truck.

“After concluding the investigation and conferring with the Iredell County District Attorney’s Office, charges were filed on June 2, 2023, against Shirley Jean Lyalls for one count of Misdemeanor Death by Motor Vehicle and Failure to Reduce Speed,” according to police.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.