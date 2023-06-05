Coroner: Man on lawnmower, teen killed in weekend Rock Hill crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man riding on a lawnmower and a teen riding in a vehicle died in a weekend crash in Rock Hill, the coroner said.

According to the York County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened Saturday evening on Homestead Road.

Christopher Kernaghan, 32, of Rock Hill, was riding a lawnmower and cutting grass when he was struck and killed by a vehicle, the coroner said.

Jessie Purser, 13, of Richburg, was a passenger in that vehicle, a news release stated. She was ejected from the vehicle and taken to Piedmont Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff, according to the coroner’s office.

Autopsy and toxicology results are pending, officials said.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Coroner’s Office will continue to investigate.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.