Charlotte woman thought she won $2 in lottery, got $445,289 instead

When Charlotte resident Sylvia Spaulding checked her Cash 5 Online Play account, she was met with over $445,000.
Charlotte resident Sylvia Spaulding was met with $445,289 in her Online Play account.(The North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Charlotte resident Sylvia Spaulding got the email notification that her Carolina Cash 5 lottery ticket won a prize, she was under the assumption that it was only a $2 reward.

But after double checking the ticket she purchased last Monday for a dollar, Spaulding was met with $445,289 sitting in her Online Play account, according to the NC Education Lottery.

“When I went back and double checked my numbers, that’s when I realized the winner was me,” Spaulding said. “I was in shock.”

Once she began to wrap her head around the fact that she won six figures, Spaulding went to the lottery headquarters on Thursday to pick up her winnings. Following mandatory state and federal tax withholdings, she brought home $317,270.

For her and her husband, the huge payday still feels too good to be true.

“I don’t think it has hit me completely just yet,” Spaulding admitted.

She said she intends to put the winnings into her savings.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

