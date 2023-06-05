PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Changes to some Charlotte Area Transit System routes start June 5

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:16 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte Area Transit System is changing some of its routes starting Monday.

CATS Bus Route 16 begins at the corner of South Tryon Street and Steele Creek Road. It and Route 56, which travels Arrowood Road, are adjusting their schedules to improve their timeliness, according to staff.

When it comes to the CityLYNX Gold Line streetcar, on weekdays it will run from 6 a.m. to 11:26 p.m., while on Saturdays it runs from 8 a.m. to 11:26 p.m.

On Sundays, the streetcar will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 10:36 p.m., according to CATS.

During the adjusted hours of operation, the streetcar will run every 20 minutes until 8:30 p.m. and then go every 30 minutes.

The light rail’s blue line, which runs from UNC Charlotte through uptown Charlotte and out to Interstate 485 and South Boulevard, will also see some schedule changes.

