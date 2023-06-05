PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence

A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — One of the residents injured in the collapse of an apartment building sued the city of Davenport and the building’s current and former owners on Monday, alleging they knew of the deteriorating conditions and failed to warn residents of the risk.

The complaint filed on behalf of Dayna Feuerbach alleges multiple counts of negligence and seeks unspecified damages. It also notes that additional lawsuits are likely.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The bodies of three men have been removed from the site of a collapsed six-story apartment building, the police chief in Davenport, Iowa, announced Monday.

“We don’t have any other information at this time that there are any additional people missing,” Chief Jeff Bladel said.

Branden Colvin Sr.’s body was recovered Saturday. The body of Ryan Hitchcock was recovered Sunday and Daniel Prien early Monday. The discoveries came after authorities announced that the search for survivors had been completed, with attention turning to shoring up the remaining structure so recovery efforts could begin.

City officials had said earlier that Colvin, 42; Hitchcock, 51; and Prien, 60; had “high probability of being home at the time of the collapse.” Searching for them has proven to be extremely dangerous. The remains of the six-story apartment building were constantly in motion in the first 24 to 36 hours after it collapsed on May 28, putting rescuers at great risk.

“We are doing the best we can to balance the building conditions and the safety of our responders,” Fire Chief Mike Carlsten told reporters. He said conditions have forced a response that may take “days and weeks” instead of what ideally would have been minutes or hours.

Mayor Mike Matson said last week that any complaints about the rescue process should be directed at him, not first responders.

Unresolved questions include why neither the owner nor city officials warned residents about potential danger. A structural engineer’s report issued days before the collapse indicated a wall of the century-old building was at imminent risk of crumbling.

Documents released by the city show that city officials and the building’s owner had been warned for months that parts of the building were unstable.

Tenants also complained to the city in recent years about a host of problems they say were ignored by property managers, including no heat or hot water for weeks or even months at a time, as well as mold and water leakage from ceilings and toilets. While city officials tried to address some complaints and gave vacate orders to individual apartments, a broader evacuation was never ordered, records show.

Current and former residents told The Associated Press about interior cracks on the wall that ultimately collapsed that were reported to building management. One woman whose apartment ended up in a huge pile of rubble had to have her leg amputated in order to be rescued.

Andrew Wold, the building’s owner, released a statement dated May 30 saying “our thoughts and prayers are with our tenants.” He has made no statement since then, and efforts to reach him, his company and a man believed to be his attorney have been unsuccessful.

County records show Davenport Hotel L.L.C. acquired the building in a 2021 deal worth $4.2 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Powerball
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain
Rico Williams
CMPD: Suspect in custody after 1-year-old punched in face in South End
The fire started around 3 a.m. near 8000 Tremaine Court, according to the Charlotte Fire...
Firefighter injured during two-alarm fire in east Charlotte
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Deputies: NC Baptist church site of drug bust; pastor, son charged

Latest News

FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in...
California attorney general blames Florida for charter flight that took migrants to Sacramento
Authorities were called to Homestead Road in Rock Hill on Saturday night.
Coroner: Man on lawnmower, teen killed in weekend Rock Hill crash
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday,...
Former Vice President Pence filing paperwork launching 2024 presidential bid in challenge to Trump
FILE - Steam rises from the coal-fired power plant Niederaussem, Germany, on Nov. 2, 2022. The...
Amount of warming triggering carbon dioxide in air hits new peak, growing at near-record fast rate