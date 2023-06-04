Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Kings Mountain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A winning ticket for Saturday’s North Carolina Powerball drawing was purchased in Kings Mountain.

The ticket is worth $1 million and was purchased for $2 from the Circle K on Cleveland Avenue.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

Since no one won Saturday’s jackpot, the new jackpot for Monday’s drawing will climb to $269 million as an annuity, or $139.8 million cash.

