Warm up coming with drier conditions expected

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures will briefly cool down today, but warmer conditions can be expected for most of the week ahead.

Today : Sun & cloud mix, not as warm

Monday : Stray shower possible, mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, very warm

A few showers will be possible for the mountains today but in Charlotte cooler, drier air will settle in through this evening. Clouds will decrease throughout the day and highs will only climb into the mid to upper 70s.

More pleasant conditions can be expected for tonight with partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s.

The warm weather will quickly return this week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s.

A few stray showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

