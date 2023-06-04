PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Uptown resident calling for a meeting with city leaders to discuss crime in public parking lot

Some people have met with police to talk about the crime.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -On Thursday, there was a shooting at the parking lot located at the corner of North Caldwell and Sixth streets.

Jerry Hicks, the board president for Courtside Condominiums Owners Association Inc. says things have drastically changed since he moved into his condo along North Caldwell back in 2020.

He said most of the trouble in the area happens in the early morning hours when nearby lounges and bars close.

“You get woken up at 2 a.m. because of loud music or doughnuts or engine gunning it doesn’t kill you, right? Bullets they do kill people and that’s what I’m worried about; that this is not just a safe place for people to live, and I don’t see that anything is being proactively done,” said Hicks.

Back in February, CMPD responded to a drive-by shooting in the Public Preferred Parking lot between Tattooz and Booz and 321 Bar and Lounge on North Caldwell Street. In this shooting, one person was injured.

Just this past Thursday there was another shooting in the same parking lot. One person was hurt.

Hicks shared he’s worried a stray bullet could harm an innocent person in their home.

His concerns from neighbors go back as far as last year with some residents even meeting with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

“We all woke up to gunfire, repeated shots. This is not just a safe place for people to live, and I don’t see that anything is being proactively done,” said Hicks.

He’s calling on city leaders and business owners to find a solution. Hicks said when it comes to a solution to the crime, a meeting needs to be held with multiple groups including city officials, the owner of the parking lot and owners of the nearby bars.

“I think sitting down with all the parties and having an open discussion and brainstorming ideas about what can be done to stop it, I think might pose the best solution rather than just me coming up with ideas,” said Hicks.

WBTV did reach out to the company that owns the parking lot, but we were told to call back on Monday because the office is closed for the weekend.

