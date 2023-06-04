Sun & cloud mix, storms late Monday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for temperatures to climb back into the 80s this week. Along with the warmth, there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms; some storms could be strong to severe.

• Monday: Sun & cloud mix, storms late

• Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, very warm

• Wednesday: Partly cloudy, PM isolated showers

With last night’s rain and today’s cloud cover, temperatures have been much cooler than they were yesterday. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s. Our Monday will start out with more clouds than sunshine but by the afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Monday evening into Monday night, a cold front dropping south out of Virginia will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the area. Some storms could turn severe and produce damaging winds and hail. We will rebound nicely on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Some isolated showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 80s. Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. The outlook for next weekend continues to trend on the warm side with highs in the mid-80s and chances for stray storms in the afternoon.

Elissia Wilson

