Sun & cloud mix, storms late Monday

Some storms Monday night could turn severe and produce damaging winds and hail.
Charlotte area car wash forecast for Monday-Thursday(WBTV)
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Look for temperatures to climb back into the 80s this week. Along with the warmth, there will be chances for showers and thunderstorms; some storms could be strong to severe.

Monday: Sun & cloud mix, storms late

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, very warm

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, PM isolated showers

With last night’s rain and today’s cloud cover, temperatures have been much cooler than they were yesterday.  Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 50s and 60s. Our Monday will start out with more clouds than sunshine but by the afternoon expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.  Monday evening into Monday night, a cold front dropping south out of Virginia will bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the area. Some storms could turn severe and produce damaging winds and hail. We will rebound nicely on Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Some isolated showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 80s. Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s. The outlook for next weekend continues to trend on the warm side with highs in the mid-80s and chances for stray storms in the afternoon.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

