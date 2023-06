ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Geological Survey said an earthquake was reported on Sunday morning.

Officials said the earthquake was felt at around 6:09 a.m. about 2.4 miles west of Canton and 7.5 miles west of Asheville.

The earthquake had a magnitude of 3.2 with a depth of 2 kilometers.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.