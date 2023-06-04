PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Crews battle overnight two-alarm fire in east Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An east Charlotte apartment was severely damaged in a two-alarm fire early Sunday morning.

The fire started around 3 a.m. near 8000 Tremaine Court, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Tremaine Court is just off Albemarle Road.

[Second person has died after Charlotte construction site fire]

According to officials, 60 firefighters were able to control the fire within an hour and a half.

Medic tweeted that one person was taken to an area hospital on a non-emergency basis.

The fire’s cause is currently under investigation.

