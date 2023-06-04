Crews battle overnight two-alarm fire in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An east Charlotte apartment was severely damaged in a two-alarm fire early Sunday morning.

The fire started around 3 a.m. near 8000 Tremaine Court, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Tremaine Court is just off Albemarle Road.

Structure Fire: 8000 block of Tremaine Ct. Fire showing on arrival. Station 23’s area. pic.twitter.com/BMuVQxz8KJ — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) June 4, 2023

According to officials, 60 firefighters were able to control the fire within an hour and a half.

Medic tweeted that one person was taken to an area hospital on a non-emergency basis.

The fire’s cause is currently under investigation.

