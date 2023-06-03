PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Sun & cloud mix, not as warm Sunday

Temperatures will briefly cool down for the second half of the weekend.
Hourly planner for Charlotte metro/Piedmont
Hourly planner for Charlotte metro/Piedmont(WBTV)
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a hot day of temperatures in the upper 80s and the lower 90s, we are tracking a cold front pushing into the Carolinas that will likely bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the area.

Sunday: Sun & cloud mix, not as warm

Monday: Stray shower possible, mostly sunny to partly cloudy

Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, very warm

Temperatures will briefly cool down for the second half of the weekend. The main focus this evening will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing ahead of the cold front.  Some storms could briefly pulse up to severe status, producing some gusty winds and small hail.  After midnight, showers and storms will come to an end, giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s.  Some cooler, drier air will move into our area for Sunday.  Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

The warm weather will quickly return next week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s. A few stray showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.  Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Deputies: NC Baptist church site of drug bust; pastor, son charged
Submitted photo Former Food Lion CEO Tom Smith stands with Rowan County native Luanne Hall...
Tom Smith, former Food Lion CEO and philanthropist, dies after short illness
Xavier Jones poses with his certificate, promising a full-ride scholarship to Harris-Stowe...
14-year-old walks over 2 hours to make it to 8th grade graduation: ‘I wanted to walk across the stage’
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
James Robinson is being held in the Gaston County Jail under no bond.
Police: Man killed with toilet tank lid in Gastonia home, suspect charged

Latest News

Car wash forecast for Saturday-Tuesday
Mostly sunny, warmer then scattered showers & storms later
.
Some showers and storms on Saturday but overall, this weekend will be pleasant
Some showers and storms on Saturday but overall, this weekend will be pleasant
.
Highs in the mid-80s, rain chances on the rise for Saturday