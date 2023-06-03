Sun & cloud mix, not as warm Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a hot day of temperatures in the upper 80s and the lower 90s, we are tracking a cold front pushing into the Carolinas that will likely bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the area.

• Sunday: Sun & cloud mix, not as warm

• Monday: Stray shower possible, mostly sunny to partly cloudy

• Tuesday: Plenty of sunshine, very warm

Temperatures will briefly cool down for the second half of the weekend. The main focus this evening will be some scattered showers and thunderstorms developing ahead of the cold front. Some storms could briefly pulse up to severe status, producing some gusty winds and small hail. After midnight, showers and storms will come to an end, giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s. Some cooler, drier air will move into our area for Sunday. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

The warm weather will quickly return next week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s. A few stray showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 80s. Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s.

Elissia Wilson

