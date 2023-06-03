PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Silver Alert issued for missing Charlotte man

Jimmy Dale McWhirter, 67, was last seen on Wilkinson Boulevard heading towards Belmont.
He's believed to be driving a 1965 bright red Ford Mustang.
He's believed to be driving a 1965 bright red Ford Mustang.(NC Center for Missing Persons)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Charlotte man, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Jimmy Dale McWhirter, 67, was last seen on Wilkinson Boulevard heading towards Belmont. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Authorities said McWhirter is bald, 6 feet tall, weighs 270 lbs., has brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt with white shorts and tennis shoes.

He is believed to be driving a bright red 2-door 1965 Ford Mustang with N.C. license plate NXD-7255.

If you have seen him, call Det. K. Frazita at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-7600.

Watch continuous news coverage below:

