Mostly sunny, warmer then scattered showers & storms later

Today will more than likely be the warmest day so far this year.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a surge of warmth to head our way along with some showers and storms before we get a brief cool down tomorrow.

Sunday:  Sun & cloud mix, not as warm

Monday:  Stray shower possible, mostly sunny to partly cloudy

A cold front will move into the Carolinas later tonight but ahead of the front, today will more than likely be the warmest day so far this year.

Most of our Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.  Later this afternoon through the first half of tonight, there will be some showers and storms moving through areas west of Charlotte.  After midnight, showers and storms will come to an end, giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s.  For Sunday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

The warm weather will continue to stick around for next week.  Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s.  A few stray showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday otherwise, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.  Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

