CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for a surge of warmth to head our way along with some showers and storms before we get a brief cool down tomorrow.

• Today: Mostly sunny, warmer then scattered showers & storms later

• Sunday: Sun & cloud mix, not as warm

• Monday: Stray shower possible, mostly sunny to partly cloudy

A cold front will move into the Carolinas later tonight but ahead of the front, today will more than likely be the warmest day so far this year.

Tomorrow's high temperatures (WBTV)

Most of our Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Later this afternoon through the first half of tonight, there will be some showers and storms moving through areas west of Charlotte. After midnight, showers and storms will come to an end, giving way to partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s. For Sunday, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs only climbing into the mid to upper 70s.

The warm weather will continue to stick around for next week. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s. A few stray showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday otherwise, expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 80s. Friday will be partly cloudy and pleasant with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Elissia Wilson

