Life sentence for man who murdered Charlotte store owner in 2017

A Mecklenburg Country Jury found Shalome Scott guilty of First-degree murder on Friday
Shalome Scott
Shalome Scott(MCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man who fatally shot Massaquoi Kotay, a Charlotte store owner, has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of murder and a firearm offense. The trial, which began May 15, 2023, ended Friday with the jury’s guilty verdict.

“Shalome Scott, the 28-year-old offender, is a previously convicted felon following a 2013 incident where he robbed an autistic man,” according to a press release from the Mecklenburg County District Attorney.

Scott was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The judge sentenced Scott to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

“Mr. Kotay, 45, was a Liberian immigrant who owned the North End Convenience Store on North Tryon Street. He was working in the store in January 2017 when Shalome Scott and Desmond Black walked into the store together. Scott, who was armed with a gun, then shot Mr. Kotay and fled the store. Mr. Kotay died as he ran to a neighboring store for help,” according to the DA’s office.

