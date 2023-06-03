CFD: Fire at west Charlotte home deemed accidental

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - No injuries were reported after a fire broke out at a west Charlotte home Friday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

According to Charlotte Fire, crews were called around 4:45 p.m. to the house fire on Whitlock Drive. The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes.

Firefighters deemed the fire accidental due to unattended cooking and five people were replaced with the Red Cross assisting.

The estimated fire loss is $17,000.

Working fire alarms alerted the occupants to the fire, a tweet from Charlotte Fire said.

