Two injured in crash that closed E. Independence Blvd. for hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The inbound and outbound lanes of East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte have reopened after a multi-car crash that closed the road for hours early Friday morning.

That crash happened near the ramps at Eastway Drive and Wendover Road. That’s not far from Bojangles Coliseum.

At least five cars were seen that appeared to have been involved in the crash. There were power poles and power lines scattered across the street.

Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes of Independence are reopened! pic.twitter.com/EuhXquEZ61 — Mary Calkins (@MaryCalkinsTV) June 2, 2023

According to the Duke Energy outage map, there are approximately 347 customers without power as of 6 a.m. The estimated restoration time is 4 p.m.

