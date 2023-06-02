Staying safe on the lake this weekend with warmer weather on the way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cornelius officials working the lake take safety very seriously. In fact, they even have a place you can pick up a free life vest if you find yourself running short. And it’s precautions like this that could save your life.

There wasn’t a lot of activity out on the water at Blythe Landing this morning. The only thing floating around was a group of ducks.

But Marc and Gwynne Scott, who have been living the lake life for decades says they expect that to change soon and are gearing up for a wild summer ahead.

Gwynne Scott said she doesn’t even go out on the water during those high-capacity times.

“There are just too many people that have just gotten new boats and really don’t know the rules of the water,” Scott said.

And enforcing those rules falls on the area lake patrols like the ones up in Cornelius.

“Crashes, boat accidents. You name it it can happen out here.”

George Brinzey is with the Lake Patrol. He said there were nine drownings out on Lake Norman last year. Most could have been prevented if proper precautions like wearing a life vest would have been taken.

“If you don’t have it on and disaster strikes there’s no way to put it on fast enough,” George Brinzey with the Cornelius Police Department said.

Another issue is with untrained skippers. The rule is if you own a boat you have to be licensed, but rent one on the lake and there are no hard and fast rules. Brinzey says it could end up like the wild west out here.

“We urge you to find a reputable charter that has an approved permit through the Lake Norman marine commission.”

So whether you’re on a motorized surfboard, a jetski, or ending your day by getting towed back to shore this this guy is, long time boaters say it’s attention to detail that could make the difference between a fun time and disaster.

“The one sad thing you hear year after year is that another boater has drowned in the lake, and a life jacket could have been the difference between life and death,” Michael Houser, a boater said.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.