Some showers and storms on Saturday but overall, this weekend will be pleasant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another warm, beautiful day this evening looks mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the lower 60s.

We will kick off our Saturday mostly sunny and dry but late in the day scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in from north to south. Highs tomorrow will range from the lower 70s in the mountains to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Piedmont.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer then scattered showers & storms late

• Sunday: Partly sunny, not as warm

• Monday: Stray shower possible, mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

. (WBTV)

On Sunday, there will be a slight chance for a few showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with cooler highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Next week the summer-like conditions will continue across the Carolinas. Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s. A few stray showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.