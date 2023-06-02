PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Some showers and storms on Saturday but overall, this weekend will be pleasant

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temps into the mid-80s. Winds will be breezy with a gust or two 10-15 mph.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After another warm, beautiful day this evening looks mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the lower 60s.

We will kick off our Saturday mostly sunny and dry but late in the day scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in from north to south.  Highs tomorrow will range from the lower 70s in the mountains to the upper 80s and lower 90s across the Piedmont.

Saturday:  Mostly sunny, warmer then scattered showers & storms late

Sunday:  Partly sunny, not as warm

Monday:  Stray shower possible, mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

.(WBTV)

On Sunday, there will be a slight chance for a few showers otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with cooler highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.  Next week the summer-like conditions will continue across the Carolinas.  Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid-80s.  A few stray showers will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the lower 80s.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

