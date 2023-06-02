PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Showers, storms possible during weekend, into start of next week

Our rain/storm chances will bump up a bit as we head into the weekend with a 40% chance on Saturday.
This will mainly be during the late afternoon/evening hours.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temps into the mid-80s.

  • Friday: An isolated shower/storm, warmer with some humidity
  • Saturday: A few showers/storms possible in the afternoon, above-average temps
  • Sunday: A few showers/storms possible in the afternoon, above-average temps
We'll see warmer temperatures as we close out the week.
We'll see warmer temperatures as we close out the week.(Source: WBTV)

An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out, especially toward the mountains. However, it is unlikely. Winds will be breezy with a gust or two at 10 to 15 mph.

Our rain/storm chances will bump up a bit as we head into the weekend with a 40% chance on Saturday. This will mainly be during the late afternoon/evening hours. This will continue into the start of next week.

Temps will end up topping out about five degrees above average on Saturday - close to 90 degrees - before we get a little bump back down into the low to mid-80s for Sunday and Monday. That will be short-lived with temps back into the middle and upper 80s for the middle of next week. Afternoon/evening rain chances will stick around, too.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area in the Gulf as Tropical Depression Two. This could become Tropical Storm Arlene with the morning update.

Eric Garlick

