Polo Ridge parents fighting for CMS board to reconsider south Charlotte rezoning plans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents continue to push back against proposed changes to school boundaries across the southern part of Mecklenburg County.

Some parents in the Polo Ridge community say they want the CMS board to delay the final vote.

This comes after more than 100 parents and students signed up to speak during the last school board meeting, with the majority vastly opposed to the proposal.

“We feel like we have been taken advantage of,” Parent Lima Wu told WBTV.

Some parents in Polo Ridge say their kids are getting doubly hurt in the final version of the plan.

“Pick one!” Parent Anand Karpur said. “Make my child go to one new school!”

Under the Superintendent’s recommendation, some parents say their kids will have to go to the new relief middle school instead of J.M. Robinson, and the new relief high school instead of Ardrey Kell High School.

“Why only Polo Ridge?” he said. “Why pick Polo Ridge for two?”

On top of that, these parents feel misled by the last-minute changes made after earlier drafts of the plan were introduced at public hearings.

“Only one public hearing arranged for us!” Wu said. “How is that fair to Polo Ridge community which has been impacted with such drastic changes?”

The parents created their own proposal and are hoping the school board will take a look before making a final decision.

“This process is deciding the future of our kids,” Parent Ralitza Katz said.

They also have more than 2,000 signatures on an online petition to delay the vote.

Click here to read the superintendent’s recommendation.

