PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Polo Ridge parents fighting for CMS board to reconsider south Charlotte rezoning plans

Some parents said the superintendent’s recommendation was unfair, so they decided to create their own proposal.
Some parents said the superintendent’s recommendation was unfair, so they decided to create their own proposal.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents continue to push back against proposed changes to school boundaries across the southern part of Mecklenburg County.

Some parents in the Polo Ridge community say they want the CMS board to delay the final vote.

This comes after more than 100 parents and students signed up to speak during the last school board meeting, with the majority vastly opposed to the proposal.

“We feel like we have been taken advantage of,” Parent Lima Wu told WBTV.

Some parents in Polo Ridge say their kids are getting doubly hurt in the final version of the plan.

“Pick one!” Parent Anand Karpur said. “Make my child go to one new school!”

Under the Superintendent’s recommendation, some parents say their kids will have to go to the new relief middle school instead of J.M. Robinson, and the new relief high school instead of Ardrey Kell High School.

“Why only Polo Ridge?” he said. “Why pick Polo Ridge for two?”

On top of that, these parents feel misled by the last-minute changes made after earlier drafts of the plan were introduced at public hearings.

“Only one public hearing arranged for us!” Wu said. “How is that fair to Polo Ridge community which has been impacted with such drastic changes?”

The parents created their own proposal and are hoping the school board will take a look before making a final decision.

“This process is deciding the future of our kids,” Parent Ralitza Katz said.

They also have more than 2,000 signatures on an online petition to delay the vote.

Click here to read the superintendent’s recommendation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Deputies: NC Baptist church site of drug bust; pastor, son charged
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Enforcement of ATF rule redefining short-barreled rifles starts June 1
A portion of Northlake Mall Drive is closed due to a sinkhole.
Police: Charlotte road closed due to sinkhole
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state...
Governor Cooper and Mayor Lyles announce the ‘Your Home, Your Internet program’

Latest News

Polo Ridge parents fighting for CMS board to reconsider south Charlotte rezoning plans
The man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.
Lake officials warn of troubled waters ahead without life-saving precautions
Atrium Health has started a violence-intervention program to help curb the escalating gun...
Mecklenburg County launches events for Gun Violence Awareness month
Submitted photo Former Food Lion CEO Tom Smith stands with Rowan County native Luanne Hall...
Tom Smith, former Food Lion CEO and philanthropist, dies after short illness