Police: Video shows suspect abandon toddler he found in stolen SUV
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – Police in Florida said they’re looking for a suspect who stole an SUV with a sleeping toddler inside.
Surveillance video from Thursday shows the suspect dropping the 2-year-old child off on the side of the road in an alleyway a short time later.
The vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Holly Hill, just north of Daytona Beach.
According to police, the child’s mother said she pulled into the driveway of a relative’s house and ran inside to grab something.
While she was inside, the suspect walked across the street, got into the SUV – a red Volkswagen Tiguan with a Florida license plate – and drove off with the child in the back seat.
Police said a good Samaritan found the child and called 911.
The toddler was not harmed and was reunited with his parents a short time later.
Police said the suspect is believed to be a “young male between the ages of 15 to 20 years old.”
