PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Overturned commercial truck closes I-485 ramp in Matthews

It’s not immediately known if there are any injuries.
An Interstate 485 ramp is closed in Matthews Friday morning due to a crash.
An Interstate 485 ramp is closed in Matthews Friday morning due to a crash.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – An Interstate 485 ramp in Matthews is closed following a crash Friday morning, authorities said.

According to Matthews Police, the ramp from the I-485 inner loop to Highway 74 westbound will be closed for an extended period of time due to the crash.

Officers said a commercial truck is on its side. According to Medic, no one was taken to the hospital following this collision.

Transportation officials expect the ramp to remain closed until 10 a.m. Friday.

Police are asking drivers to take either East John Street or Idlewild Road as an alternate route.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Deputies: NC Baptist church site of drug bust; pastor, son charged
Enforcement of ATF rule redefining short-barreled rifles starts June 1
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
A portion of Northlake Mall Drive is closed due to a sinkhole.
Police: Charlotte road closed due to sinkhole
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state...
Governor Cooper and Mayor Lyles announce the ‘Your Home, Your Internet program’

Latest News

East Independence Boulevard is closed in both directions following a multi-car crash early...
Two injured in crash that closed E. Independence Blvd. for hours
Two injured in crash that closed E. Independence Blvd. for hours
East Independence Boulevard is closed in both directions following a multi-car crash early...
Multi-car crash closes E. Independence Blvd., knocks out power for hundreds
Part of I-485 to close next week