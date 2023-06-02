Police: Overturned commercial truck closes I-485 ramp in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) – An Interstate 485 ramp in Matthews is closed following a crash Friday morning, authorities said.

According to Matthews Police, the ramp from the I-485 inner loop to Highway 74 westbound will be closed for an extended period of time due to the crash.

Officers said a commercial truck is on its side. According to Medic, no one was taken to the hospital following this collision.

Transportation officials expect the ramp to remain closed until 10 a.m. Friday.

Police are asking drivers to take either East John Street or Idlewild Road as an alternate route.

