PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Man killed with toilet tank lid in Gastonia home, suspect charged

The incident happened at the corner of Smyre Drive and Fraley Church Road.
James Robinson is being held in the Gaston County Jail under no bond.
James Robinson is being held in the Gaston County Jail under no bond.(Source: Gastonia Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man with a toilet tank lid inside a Gastonia home on Thursday evening.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home on Fraley Church Road near Smyre Drive just before 5:30 p.m. for an unconscious person bleeding from the head.

When police arrived, they said they found Brandon Patty, 26, inside the home with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators eventually arrested James Thomas Robinson, 57, for Patty’s murder, according to the department. Officers said the two lived in the same home.

Police said for reasons that are still under investigation, they believe Robinson struck Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid.

Robinson was taken to the Gaston County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

Related: Police: Charlotte man shot, killed outside of Gaston County home

Police are investigating a homicide in Gastonia on Thursday evening.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Deputies: NC Baptist church site of drug bust; pastor, son charged
Enforcement of ATF rule redefining short-barreled rifles starts June 1
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
A portion of Northlake Mall Drive is closed due to a sinkhole.
Police: Charlotte road closed due to sinkhole
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state...
Governor Cooper and Mayor Lyles announce the ‘Your Home, Your Internet program’

Latest News

Police said the seized more than 800 guns in Charlotte during the first quarter of 2023.
Police, groups addressing gun violence in Charlotte
Two Cornelius businessmen pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy.
Cornelius businessmen plead guilty in large-scale investment scheme
Novant Health has introduced a new ER ByPass Program to assist cancer patients.
Novant Health introduces new program helping cancer patients avoid the ER
Firefighters reported heavy damage and say the house is a total loss.
Fire destroys Rowan County home, one displaced