Police: Man killed with toilet tank lid in Gastonia home, suspect charged

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man with a toilet tank lid inside a Gastonia home on Thursday evening.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home on Fraley Church Road near Smyre Drive just before 5:30 p.m. for an unconscious person bleeding from the head.

When police arrived, they said they found Brandon Patty, 26, inside the home with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators eventually arrested James Thomas Robinson, 57, for Patty’s murder, according to the department. Officers said the two lived in the same home.

Police said for reasons that are still under investigation, they believe Robinson struck Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid.

Robinson was taken to the Gaston County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

