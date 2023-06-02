PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police investigating homicide after man killed at Gastonia home

The incident happened at the corner of Smyre Drive and Fraley Church Road.
Police are investigating a homicide in Gastonia on Thursday evening.
Police are investigating a homicide in Gastonia on Thursday evening.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in Gaston County on Thursday evening.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, a man was killed in the 2900 block of Fraley Church Road near Smyre Drive.

Officers were called to the home around 5:23 p.m., but have not yet determined the “means or circumstances” of the killing.

It is unclear if any suspects have been identified or taken into custody.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Related: Police: Charlotte man shot, killed outside of Gaston County home

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Northlake Mall Drive is closed due to a sinkhole.
Police: Charlotte road closed due to sinkhole
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state...
Governor Cooper and Mayor Lyles announce the ‘Your Home, Your Internet program’
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons
Enforcement of ATF rule redefining short-barreled rifles starts June 1
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck

Latest News

A bus caught fire in the Ballantyne area on Thursday, firefighters confirmed.
School bus catches fire in south Charlotte, no injuries reported
A person was killed after their vehicle was hit by two others in Fort Mill on Thursday morning.
1 killed in three-vehicle crash in York County
A school bus sits in the parking lot of Turning Point Academy.
Charlotte school administrators on leave following WBTV investigation
Dr. Mandy Cohen
Report: Former top NC health official Dr. Mandy Cohen to lead CDC