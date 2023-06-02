Police investigating homicide after man killed at Gastonia home

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in Gaston County on Thursday evening.

According to the Gastonia Police Department, a man was killed in the 2900 block of Fraley Church Road near Smyre Drive.

Officers were called to the home around 5:23 p.m., but have not yet determined the “means or circumstances” of the killing.

It is unclear if any suspects have been identified or taken into custody.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

