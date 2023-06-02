Police, groups addressing gun violence in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gun violence continues to be a major concern in Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers seized more than 800 guns during the first quarter of 2023.

The city is putting in extra effort to clean up the streets, with Friday being Gun Violence Awareness Day.

Organizations throughout the city are speaking out on this issue that they say is impacting everyone.

Since 2021 the homicide rate in Charlotte has been on the rise. Some of the offenders are under the age of 18. Stop Killing Our Children support group is one of the many organizations in the city that want to see fewer guns in the streets.

It was founded by Stephanie Harrison, who created the group after her son was murdered in 2015.

Harrison says some kids don’t have access to activities outside of school and this is becoming a part of the problem.

She feels this is leading to some kids traveling down the wrong path.

“Please put these guns down. No parent should have to bury their child due to senseless gun violence,” Harrison said. The homicide rate is increasing. When we was out doing the marches before COVID, we had a 6% decrease. Now, we have a 21% increase. That’s not good at all.”

CMPD will be hosting a news conference Friday at 10:30 a.m. to address the gun violence throughout the city.

