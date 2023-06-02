Crash closes E. Independence Blvd., knocks out power for hundreds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The inbound and outbound lanes of East Independence Boulevard in Charlotte are going to be a big problem spot Friday morning after a multi-car crash.

This is near the ramps at Eastway Drive and Wendover Road. That’s not far from Bojangles Coliseum.

At least five cars were seen that appear to have been involved in the crash. There were power poles and power lines scattered across the street.

Medic said two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

All lanes of Independence near the Wendover exit and Bojangles Coliseum are shut down after a major crash. 2 people are in the hospital. @EmmettHeadWBTV & I are working to get more info. More on @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/wftP9lSEih — Mary Calkins (@MaryCalkinsTV) June 2, 2023

According to the Duke Energy outage map, there are approximately 803 customers without power as of 5:30 a.m. The estimated restoration time is 4 p.m.

That includes several businesses like the area Walmart.

