PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mecklenburg County launches events for Gun Violence Awareness month

The month of June is Gun Violence Awareness Month and there are several events happening in Mecklenburg County to help put a spotlight on the problems
Atrium Health has started a violence-intervention program to help curb the escalating gun...
Atrium Health has started a violence-intervention program to help curb the escalating gun violence in Charlotte.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The month of June is dedicated to bringing awareness to Gun Violence and Mecklenburg County will host a handful of educational events to bring attention to the cause.

According to Tracie Campbell, the director of MCPH Office of Violence Prevention, “By raising awareness that violence is a threat to public health, we can engage more partners in implementing customized solutions. We know there is no singular fix.”

The campaign is titled “Violence Free Begins with Me” and includes the following events.

Mecklenburg County launched its Office of Violence Prevention with the goal of assessing community violence in our community and determining how to move forward in the work with the report The Way Forward.

“This work is a first for Mecklenburg County and the state of North Carolina,” said Dr. Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director. “Community violence is a significant threat to the health of our residents. I am proud of our work so far, but we know there is still so much more to do. I hope the public joins us to learn more and to do more about community violence, especially this month.”

Watch the latest WBTV newscast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Deputies: NC Baptist church site of drug bust; pastor, son charged
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Enforcement of ATF rule redefining short-barreled rifles starts June 1
A portion of Northlake Mall Drive is closed due to a sinkhole.
Police: Charlotte road closed due to sinkhole
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state...
Governor Cooper and Mayor Lyles announce the ‘Your Home, Your Internet program’

Latest News

The man's body was recovered Sunday afternoon.
Staying safe on the lake this weekend with warmer weather on the way
Submitted photo Former Food Lion CEO Tom Smith stands with Rowan County native Luanne Hall...
Tom Smith, former Food Lion CEO and philanthropist dies after short illness
A bus caught fire in the Ballantyne area on Thursday, firefighters confirmed.
Charlotte bus that caught fire had history of mechanical problems, records show
Three sand cat kittens were born at the North Carolina Zoo.
CUTE: Three sand cat kittens born at North Carolina Zoo