Highs in the mid-80s, rain chances on the rise for Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temps into the mid-80s. Winds will be breezy with a gust or two of 10 to 15 mph.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer with some humidity

• Saturday: A few storms are possible in the late afternoon/evening, above-average temps

• Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler, with highs in the upper 70s

Our rain/storm chances will bump up a bit as we head into the weekend with a 40% chance on Saturday. This will mainly be during the late afternoon/evening hours. These will continue into the start of next week. Temps will end up topping out about five degrees above average on Saturday before we get a little bump back down into the low to the upper 70s Sunday.

That will be short-lived with temps back into the middle and upper 80s for the middle of next week. Afternoon/evening rain chances will stick around too.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area in the Gulf as Tropical Depression Two. Not expecting a tropical storm with this system at this point but it will bring heavy rain to parts of Florida as it moves south.

Eric Garlick

