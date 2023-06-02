PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gov. Cooper signs bills into law concerning shark fishing, boat removal

By WECT Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - On Friday, June 2, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill concerning shark fishing and a bill letting cities make rules to remove abandoned boats.

The former, House Bill 544, makes it illegal to take sharks for a fishing tournament between May 1 and October 31 at the shores or structures at Carolina, Caswell, Holden, Kure, Ocean Isle and Sunset beaches, along with at Oak Island and Bald Head Island. These rules will take effect on July 1.

Senate Bill 465 lets cities establish rules to remove abandoned boats. For the purposes of the bill, this would include any vessel located for over 30 consecutive days in a 180 consecutive-day period without permission of the owner, along with any vessel that is “in danger of sinking, has sunk, is resting on the bottom, or is located such that it is a hazard to navigation or is an immediate danger to other vessels.”

“Shipwrecks, vessels, cargoes, tackle, and other underwater archeological remains that have been in place for more than 10 years shall not be considered abandoned vessels and shall not be removed under the provisions of this section without the approval of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, which is the legal custodian of these properties pursuant to G.S. 121-22 and G.S. 121-23.” the bill continues.

SB 465 took effect as it became law on Friday.

