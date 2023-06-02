PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Gavin Bryson’s name displayed on NASCAR driver’s car at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Gavin has been battling tumors in his body for years.
Gavin Bryson
Gavin Bryson(Family photos)
By Molly Grantham
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gavin Bryson is now 15…hard to believe.

We first started following this Gastonia boy when he was eight, back in 2016.

Gavin has been living with tumors for a long time, and has undergone dozens and dozens of surgeries to try and get rid of them.

This past weekend, Gavin -- a NASCAR fan -- got a big surprise. Xfinity Series driver Ryan Ellis, of the No. 43 car, got Gavin’s name, and put it on his car for the race.

Gavin didn’t know this was going to happen. Total surprise. And though his mom, Angela, wrote last week to give a heads up to let us know this was going to happen, I didn’t want to announce it and ruin the gift.

Angela just sent me photos tonight.

”We got a call from Ronald McDonald house of Winston-Salem asking if Gavin would like to go, so he knew we were going to the race,” she said. “But he didn’t know about the car. Gavin loved it! We had the best time, in spite of the weather. Ryan Ellis was amazing.”

Angela also asks you keep her son in your thoughts. Gavin’s recent check-up unfortunately showed more tumors, so Gavin’s now starting added chemo. The goal is to slow them from growing.

Keep us updated, Angela. And, very cool, Ryan, to give this honor to one of our amazing #MollysKids.

- Molly

