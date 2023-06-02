Fire destroys Rowan County home, one displaced

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire destroyed a home in Rowan County overnight, according to firefighters.

The fire was reported just before midnight on Thursday at a house on Tabor Drive off Hawkinstown Road in Salisbury.

Firefighters reported heavy damage and say the house is a total loss.

One resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The Red Cross is helping that resident who is now displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

