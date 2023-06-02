PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Fire destroys Rowan County home, one displaced

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Firefighters reported heavy damage and say the house is a total loss.
Firefighters reported heavy damage and say the house is a total loss.(Red Cross | Red Cross)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fire destroyed a home in Rowan County overnight, according to firefighters.

The fire was reported just before midnight on Thursday at a house on Tabor Drive off Hawkinstown Road in Salisbury.

Firefighters reported heavy damage and say the house is a total loss.

One resident was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. The Red Cross is helping that resident who is now displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Deputies: NC Baptist church site of drug bust; pastor, son charged
Enforcement of ATF rule redefining short-barreled rifles starts June 1
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
A portion of Northlake Mall Drive is closed due to a sinkhole.
Police: Charlotte road closed due to sinkhole
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state...
Governor Cooper and Mayor Lyles announce the ‘Your Home, Your Internet program’

Latest News

Novant Health has introduced a new ER ByPass Program to assist cancer patients.
Novant Health introduces new program helping cancer patients avoid the ER
The Year Up program is helping students get jobs at places like Bank of America.
Bank of America employees find success through job training program
An Interstate 485 ramp is closed in Matthews Friday morning due to a crash.
Police: Overturned commercial truck closes I-485 ramp in Matthews
East Independence Boulevard is closed in both directions following a multi-car crash early...
Two injured in crash that closed E. Independence Blvd. for hours