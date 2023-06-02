Fans complain that traffic issues at PNC Music Pavilion kept them from attending concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Traffic jams are nothing new to the streets of Charlotte.

However, one traffic jam Tuesday night at the PNC Music Pavilion could have cost multiple concert-goers hundreds of dollars.

Allison Rowett said she and her husband had tickets to see Dead and Company at the venue. They were told the show was sold out, and to arrive early for the concert.

She said her family arrived to the area around the venue around 4 p.m., and hit a traffic jam about a mile away from the parking lots.

“Flash forward four hours and we’re still stuck,” Rowett said.

She said they moved less than a half-mile between 4-8 p.m., meaning that an hour after the 7 o’clock concert start time, they were still over a mile away with nowhere to go.

According to Live Nation, the group and owns and operates the PNC Music Pavilion, part of the issue stemmed from multiple people entering the parking lots without tickets for the concert to tailgate and enjoy the music from outside.

Meanwhile, Rowett said hundreds of concert-goers who purchased tickets had to abandon the show and go home.

She also said such issues have been a constant problem at the venue in recent history.

“This obviously isn’t an isolated event,” Rowett said. “And I hope that they take a look at this. You do expect congestion, but you don’t expect to not get in.”

Rowett said she and her husband spent nearly $500 on their two tickets after taxes and fees. They’re in the process of requesting a refund from TicketMaster, but no reimbursement will give them back the experience they never got to have.

“We couldn’t get our time back, and we couldn’t get that experience that we didn’t have back,” she said. “But we could get our money back, which would be great.”

WBTV reached out to Live Nation for comment, and received the following statement:

“We had an amazing start to our summer concert season with two, incredible sold-out shows. We understand that traffic delays and parking issues can be frustrating for fans. When we have a sold-out show, we increase staffing and parking access, and we always encourage fans to arrive early and consider carpooling to avoid traffic.”

The next concert scheduled for PNC Music Pavilion is a Dierks Bentley show on June 17.

