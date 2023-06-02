CUTE: Three sand cat kittens born at North Carolina Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Zoo announced the birth of three sand cat kittens on Friday, June 2.

According to the zoo, the kittens were born on Thursday, May 11, to first-time mother Sahara, and father Cosmo.

“The mom and triplets are doing well. The trio are beginning to explore their surroundings in the Desert Habitat. Lucky guests may be able to catch a glimpse of them in the coming days,” states the zoo in its announcement. “Though they appear adorable with big ears, eyes, and petite frame, looks can be deceiving. Zookeepers are quick to tell you they are wild, ferocious animals that should never be kept as pets.”

This birth marks the third at the zoo in less than two weeks. A giraffe calf was born on May 20, and a chimpanzee infant was born the following day. Nine red wolf pups were welcomed earlier in May as well.

“These small and mighty hunters kill venomous snakes in the desert. They are the only cats to live exclusively in desert environments,” the zoo adds. “The sand cat is one of the world’s smallest feline species, weighing from four to eight pounds and measuring, on average, 20 inches long. The gestation period is around 60 days. Under human care, a sand cat can live to be 13 years old.”

For more information about sand cats, please visit the North Carolina Zoo website.

