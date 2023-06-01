Wanted man arrested in grocery store parking lot in Rockwell

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A wanted man was located and arrested this week in Rockwell, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

On the morning of May 27, deputies received a tip that Rodriquez Dwayne Mashore, 42, was in a vehicle at Food Lion in Rockwell. Deputies converged in the area and were able to locate and apprehend Mashore as he was attempting to exit the parking lot.

According to the report, deputies quickly surrounded the vehicle to avoid Mashore’s escape as they saw he was removing his seatbelt. Mashore also provided a fictitious name to law enforcement.

Mashore was wanted for discharge firearm inside city limits, assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, possession with Intent to manufacture sell deliver illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony flee to elude, possession of firearm by felon, habitual felon, driving while license revoked civil revocation, assault causing serious bodily injury and fictitious information to officer.

Mashore was jailed under a bond of $274,500.

Deputies offered thanks and praise to Department of Homeland Security, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, and Rockwell Police Department for assistance in the investigation.

