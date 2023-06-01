PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Wanted man arrested in grocery store parking lot in Rockwell

Rodriquez Dwayne Mashore, 42, was charged.
Rodriquez Dwayne Mashore, 42, was charged.(Rowan Sheriff's Office)
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A wanted man was located and arrested this week in Rockwell, according to the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.

On the morning of May 27, deputies received a tip that Rodriquez Dwayne Mashore, 42, was in a vehicle at Food Lion in Rockwell. Deputies converged in the area and were able to locate and apprehend Mashore as he was attempting to exit the parking lot.

According to the report, deputies quickly surrounded the vehicle to avoid Mashore’s escape as they saw he was removing his seatbelt. Mashore also provided a fictitious name to law enforcement.

Mashore was wanted for discharge firearm inside city limits, assault by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon, possession with Intent to manufacture sell deliver illegal drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony flee to elude, possession of firearm by felon, habitual felon, driving while license revoked civil revocation, assault causing serious bodily injury and fictitious information to officer.

Mashore was jailed under a bond of $274,500.

Deputies offered thanks and praise to Department of Homeland Security, Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit, and Rockwell Police Department for assistance in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV Traffic Alert
Police: Charlotte road closed due to sinkhole
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state...
Governor Cooper and Mayor Lyles announce the ‘Your Home, Your Internet program’
Small plane lands in Lake Norman
Plane crashes into Lake Norman after experiencing engine failure, officials say

Latest News

Police were laying evidence markers and taking photos of two cars in an uptown Charlotte...
1 injured in shooting near Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte
Police say it happened on Wednesday morning at around 3:30 a.m.
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Kannapolis
Medic: 1 injured in shooting near Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Kannapolis