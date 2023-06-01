School bus catches fire in south Charlotte, no injuries reported

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A school bus caught fire in south Charlotte on Thursday, officials confirmed.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the flames blames broke out around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters said the incident happened on Old Ardrey Kell Road in the Ballantyne area.

CMS said the bus, numbered 32, was carrying students from Charles Parker Elementary School.

Officials said the driver was “proactive” and noticed smoke on the bus, and proceeded to pull over and safely evacuate the bus.

Students were picked up from the scene by their parents.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said flames were within 10 feet of nearby homes.

CMS said the bus did not have any safety concerns during its most recent inspection.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

