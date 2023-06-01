Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian in Kannapolis was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to a report.

City officials say that around 3:30 a.m., Kannapolis Police responded to an accident near the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Starlight Drive.

When officers arrived they found a person lying in the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim, Montreal T. Mathis, 34, was dead at the scene, according to police.

Mathis was reportedly walking in the roadway and was wearing dark clothing, according to witnesses.

The investigation continues into the incident.

