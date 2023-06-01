PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Kannapolis

The 34-year-old was found dead at the scene, according to police.
When officers arrived they found a person lying in the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle.
By David Whisenant
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian in Kannapolis was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning, according to a report.

City officials say that around 3:30 a.m., Kannapolis Police responded to an accident near the intersection of Kannapolis Parkway and Starlight Drive.

When officers arrived they found a person lying in the roadway who had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim, Montreal T. Mathis, 34, was dead at the scene, according to police.

Mathis was reportedly walking in the roadway and was wearing dark clothing, according to witnesses.

The investigation continues into the incident.

Download the free WBTV news app for the latest information as it comes in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV Traffic Alert
Police: Charlotte road closed due to sinkhole
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state...
Governor Cooper and Mayor Lyles announce the ‘Your Home, Your Internet program’
Small plane lands in Lake Norman
Plane crashes into Lake Norman after experiencing engine failure, officials say

Latest News

Rodriquez Dwayne Mashore, 42, was charged.
Wanted man arrested in grocery store parking lot in Rockwell
Police were laying evidence markers and taking photos of two cars in an uptown Charlotte...
1 injured in shooting near Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte
Medic: 1 injured in shooting near Spectrum Center in uptown Charlotte
Police: Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Kannapolis