No Swim Advisory lifted for cove on Lake Norman

About 460 gallons spilled into Lake Norman after a private horizontal driller damaged a sewer line on Torrence Chapel Estates Circle.
About 460 gallons spilled into Lake Norman after a private horizontal driller damaged a sewer...
About 460 gallons spilled into Lake Norman after a private horizontal driller damaged a sewer line on Torrence Chapel Estates Circle.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A No Swim Advisory issued for a cove on Lake Norman on Fiesta Place in Cornelius has been lifted, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

The advisory was issued on Sunday, May 28, after about 460 gallons spilled into Lake Norman after a private horizontal driller damaged a sewer line on Torrence Chapel Estates Circle.

Crews were able to stop the spill accidentally caused by a contractor, according to Charlotte Water.

Water samples taken by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff to test for fecal coliform came back within state standards, a tweet from the agency stated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

