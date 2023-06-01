No Swim Advisory lifted for cove on Lake Norman

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) - A No Swim Advisory issued for a cove on Lake Norman on Fiesta Place in Cornelius has been lifted, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services.

The advisory was issued on Sunday, May 28, after about 460 gallons spilled into Lake Norman after a private horizontal driller damaged a sewer line on Torrence Chapel Estates Circle.

Crews were able to stop the spill accidentally caused by a contractor, according to Charlotte Water.

Water samples taken by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff to test for fecal coliform came back within state standards, a tweet from the agency stated.

