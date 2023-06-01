New development planned for former Packard Place in Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New plans for a mixed-use development in Uptown Charlotte have been released at the location of the property previously known as Packard Place.

“The plans for redevelopment include an updated exterior and a refreshed first floor common area that will mimic the hospitality of a boutique hotel lobby, providing a variety of functional seating areas and all-day food and beverage offerings. Originally built by James Ward Packard in 1928 as an automobile showroom, it was eventually converted into an office and retail space,” according to Northpond Partners, the developer behind the project.

“In its next era as The Stuward, named to honor the building’s history with Studebaker-Packard Corporation, the space will offer prime real estate in Charlotte’s central business district with flexible and economically sound lease options, providing an alternative to traditional Uptown workspaces and putting an emphasis on creating community.”

It’s the second project the company has launched in Uptown.

“Northpond recently began renovations to The Alley, formerly known as Latta Arcade, and is in the process of bringing in new, local food & beverage vendors, including The Dumpling Lady and Wentworth & Fenn, with many more to come,” according to developers.

The developers say the project is a revitalization project that will make the best use of a historic building.

“We are committed to revitalizing this space so that it can better serve the Charlotte community. We know that this transformation is going to be a step in the right direction and a big win for the area–especially for those looking for an alternative workspace and sense of community in Uptown,” Jeff Merriam, Director of Investments & Asset Management for Northpond said.

The project will include office space, food and drink offerings, and more.

“Within its own footprint, The Stuward will offer four floors of creative office space, ranging from 2,000 to 10,000 square feet. The ground floor lobby will feature an open concept design complete with comfortable seating and ample gathering space, plus a new 18-hour food & beverage experience, to be announced soon. Not Just Coffee will remain in its current space. Northpond expects renovations to the space to be completed by early 2024,” according to developers.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.