Mostly sunny Thursday, storm changes return Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temps back into the low 80s and cannot rule out an isolated shower or two. Especially toward the Mountains. Winds will be breezy with sustained winds around 10-15 mph.

• Thursday: Back to near average Temps. Low Shower Chance

• Friday: An Isolated Shower/Storm, warmer with some Humidity

• Saturday: A Few Showers/Storms possible in the afternoon. Above average temps.

Our rain/storm chances will bump up a bit as we head into Friday and the Weekend with 20-30% chances. These will continue into the start of next week. Temps will end up topping out about 5 degrees above average on Saturday before we get a little bump back down into the low to mid 80s for Sunday and Monday. That will be short-lived with temps back into the middle and upper 80s for the middle of next week. Afternoon/evening rain chances will stick around, too.

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area in the Gulf with a 20% chance of development over the next 7 days. Hurricane season starts TODAY, June 1st.

