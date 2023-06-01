PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Mostly sunny Thursday, storm chances return Saturday

Warmer temperatures are returning with some isolated rain chances on Friday
Warmer temperatures are returning with some isolated rain chances on Friday
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temps back into the low 80s and cannot rule out an isolated shower or two, especially toward the mountains. Winds will be breezy with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph.

  • Thursday: Back to near average temps, low shower chance
  • Friday: An isolated shower/storm, warmer with some humidity
  • Saturday: A few showers/storms possible in the afternoon, above average temps

Our rain/storm chances will bump up a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend with 20 to 30% chances. These will continue into the start of next week. Temps will end up topping out about five degrees above average on Saturday before we get a little bump back down into the low to mid-80s for Sunday and Monday. That will be short-lived with temps back into the middle and upper 80s for the middle of next week. Afternoon/evening rain chances will stick around, too.

.
.(WBTV)

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area in the Gulf with a 20% chance of development over the next seven days. Hurricane season starts today, June 1.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of Northlake Mall Drive is closed due to a sinkhole.
Police: Charlotte road closed due to sinkhole
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state...
Governor Cooper and Mayor Lyles announce the ‘Your Home, Your Internet program’
Enforcement of ATF rule redefining short-barreled rifles starts June 1
A car goes airborne after hitting a tow truck ramp on the highway. (Lowndes County Sheriff's...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car goes airborne after hitting tow truck

Latest News

Mostly sunny Thursday, storm changes return Saturday
Our temperatures will start to feel more seasonal this next week.
More seasonal temperatures move in as June kicks off
More seasonal temperatures move in as June kicks off
highs
Warmer weather on the way along with mixture of sun and clouds