More warm weather on the way as chances for scattered showers, storms remain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We have more warmth on the way, plus chances for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Friday: A stray shower possible, warm, mostly sunny.

Weekend Outlook: Scattered showers and storms, warmer.

Monday: Isolated showers, not as warm.

We will wrap up this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 80s. A stray shower will be possible before midnight. Overnight, expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the lower 60s.

Friday's high temperatures (WBTV First Alert Weather)

Friday, there will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s.

The weekend will include some chances for rain, but conditions won’t be as dreary as last weekend. Saturday will start out dry and temperatures will warm into the upper 80s but in the afternoon, there will be chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

On Sunday, there will be a slight chance for a few showers, otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs not as warm in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Next week, the summer-like conditions will continue across the Carolinas with warm temperatures in the 80s and chances for hit-or-miss showers and storms in the afternoon.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

