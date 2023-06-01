PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
More seasonal temperatures move in as June kicks off

Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temps back into the low 80s.
Our rain/storm chances will bump up a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend with a 20% to 30% chance.
By Eric Garlick
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few areas could see a pocket or two of dense fog Thursday morning, but it’s not expected to be widespread.

  • Thursday: Back to near-average temps, low shower chance
  • Friday: An isolated shower/storm, warmer with some humidity
  • Saturday: A few showers/storms possible in the afternoon, above-average temps

Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temps back into the low 80s. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out, especially toward the mountains. Winds will be breezy with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Our rain/storm chances will bump up a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend with a 20% to 30% chance. These will continue into the start of next week.

Temperatures will end up topping out about five degrees above average on Saturday before we get a little bump back down into the low to mid-80s for Sunday and Monday. That will be short-lived, with temps back into the middle and upper 80s for the middle of next week. Afternoon/evening rain chances will stick around, too.

Our temperatures will start to be more seasonal over the next week.
The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area in the Gulf with a 20% chance of development over the next seven days. Hurricane season starts today, June 1.

Happy Friday Jr. Have a GREAT day!

Eric Garlick

