More seasonal temperatures move in as June kicks off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A few areas could see a pocket or two of dense fog Thursday morning, but it’s not expected to be widespread.

Thursday : Back to near-average temps, low shower chance

Friday : An isolated shower/storm, warmer with some humidity

Saturday: A few showers/storms possible in the afternoon, above-average temps

Look for partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon with high temps back into the low 80s. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out, especially toward the mountains. Winds will be breezy with sustained winds around 10 to 15 mph.

Our rain/storm chances will bump up a bit as we head into Friday and the weekend with a 20% to 30% chance. These will continue into the start of next week.

Temperatures will end up topping out about five degrees above average on Saturday before we get a little bump back down into the low to mid-80s for Sunday and Monday. That will be short-lived, with temps back into the middle and upper 80s for the middle of next week. Afternoon/evening rain chances will stick around, too.

Our temperatures will start to be more seasonal over the next week. (Source: WBTV)

The National Hurricane Center has highlighted an area in the Gulf with a 20% chance of development over the next seven days. Hurricane season starts today, June 1.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Happy Friday Jr. Have a GREAT day!

Eric Garlick

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.