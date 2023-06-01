PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Ground broken on new Forest Hills High School in Marshville

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARSHVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Union County Public Schools will soon have a new school in the district.

District leaders broke ground for the new Forest Hills High School in Marshville on Wednesday.

This new school will replace the current 60-year-old Forest Hills High building.

District leaders said the updated two-floor facility will feature: a new auditorium; an expanded dining room area; updated teacher workrooms; a modern media center with collaboration space; a multi-purpose auxiliary gym; a new weight room; and new arts and band spaces.

The project will cost about $96 million. It was part of the 2022 school bond package.

This is the first brand new building Union County Public Schools has built since 2009.

The long-term plan is to move to renovate the current high school building to allow East Union Middle School to move in. That project is expected to be on the 2024 ballot for voters.

