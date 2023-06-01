PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Deputies: NC Baptist church site of drug bust

Two men were arrested and face charges after police seized 12 pounds of marijuana
Matt and Josh Price
Matt and Josh Price(DCSO)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Law enforcement investigation in Davidson County into drugs in the county led to a Baptist church on Sunday. Deputies from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at South Side Baptist Church in Lexington after receiving reports that a man staying at the church was manufacturing marijuana. The church had not been in operation and had been closed since COVID.

“Upon further investigation, deputies searched the property and seized about 12 pounds of marijuana, about 32 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 41 THC vape pens, 20 marijuana plants, and about 2 pounds of tetrahydrocannabinol wax (THC wax),” according to the DCSO.

Two men were arrested for their alleged role in the drug operation.

“Deputies arrested Matthew and Josh Price of Lexington during the course of the investigation. They were charged with Manufacturing Marijuana, Trafficking in Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver THC wax, (3) counts of Felony Maintaining a Dwelling, Possession with Intent to Sell & Deliver Marijuana, and Conspiracy to Traffic Marijuana. Both Matthew and Josh Price have a court date of July 25th, 2023 in Davidson County District Court,” according to the DCSO.

